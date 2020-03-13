Lake County Forest Preserve District programs canceled
Updated 3/13/2020 11:32 AM
The Lake County Forest Preserve District has canceled all programming beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, through Tuesday, March 31.
Educational facilities, including the Dunn Museum in Libertyville and the Ryerson Welcome Center in Riverwoods, will be closed.
The bathrooms in the Ryerson Welcome Center will remain open.
All volunteer restoration workdays are canceled.
The forest district general offices, 1899 W. Winchester Road in Libertyville are open but residents are encouraged to visit www.LCFPD.org.
Currently, all preserves are open.
Everyone who visits open facilities and preserves are encouraged to follow Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommended COVID-19 prevention strategies.
