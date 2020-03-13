Kane, Lake county courts announce limited closings due to coronavirus

Courthouses in Kane and Lake counties will have temporary closures of branch courts and other cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced this week.

The Office of Clint Hull, chief judge of the 16th Judicial Circuit in Kane County, said the Kane County Judicial Center and Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles, along with the Third Street courthouse in Geneva, will remain open.

However, branch courts in Kane County will be closed Monday through March 27; the circuit court clerk's office will remain open and people with court cases at the branch courts will be notified by mail of their rescheduled date.

"We recognize that these closures will be a significant inconvenience for many people. However, we have a responsibility to protect the public," Hull said. "Given that obligation, along with what we know about the COVID-19 virus and the large numbers of people who use the courts, this is the right thing to do to keep people safe."

People with questions about future court dates should contact the Kane County Circuit Court Clerk (630) 232-3413 or email circuitclerk@co.kane.il.us.

The 19th Judicial Circuit Court and Lake County Circuit Clerk's Office also will reschedule all court cases set for the Park City and Mundelein branch courts for March 19 and 20. Notices of the rescheduled dates will be sent to the last known address of all parties on the scheduled cases.

People who have a hearing at either branch court, should allow for up to seven business days to receive a notice of the new court date in the mail. Those who do not receive notices should call the Park City Branch Court at (847) 377-3500 or Mundelein Branch Court (847) 377-3300 for the rescheduled date.

DuPage County courts announced similar precautions this week.

In Kane County, jury trials will still be held, but on a limited basis and officials plan to call fewer people for jury duty.

All meetings or educational seminars scheduled at the three open courthouses in Kane County are canceled until further notice, including school tours and mock trial competitions. Lake County also plans to limit the number of jurors called and is canceling all tours, trainings and educational events.

Weddings and civil unions will only be held at the Kane County Judicial Center, but only the couples may participate and no other family members or attendants will be allowed.