Green Living Fair canceled
Updated 3/13/2020 11:32 AM
The 10th Green Living Fair set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at 135 W. Church St., in downtown Libertyville has been canceled.
The event was to have been sponsored by the Lake County Green Congregations and the Libertyville Civic Center and feature 24 exhibitors and eight speakers, including Lake County Board members and recycling and clean energy professionals.
