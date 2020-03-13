 

Glen Ellyn Elementary District 41 closing all schools on Monday

Updated 3/13/2020 12:36 PM

Glen Ellyn Elementary District 41 will close all its buildings beginning Monday, March 16, until further notice, Superintendent Melissa Kaczkowski said Friday in a letter to parents.

"Although we still currently have no confirmed coronavirus cases in District 41, this decision was made in an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community," she wrote.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

E-learning will begin for students and staff on Monday, she said, and students and staff will not be assigned any work over spring break.

"We recognize that these are extraordinary circumstances and the hardship of closing schools will be felt by many. We recognize that this will present many challenges in the coming weeks and we must work collaboratively to support one another," Kaczkowski wrote in the letter.

