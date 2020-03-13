Elgin police limiting contact due to COVID-19

The Elgin Police Department is taking precautions in the wake of a global outbreak of COVID-19. Daily Herald file photo

The Elgin Police Department has postponed all community outreach events through April 5, will offer options for reporting nonemergency matters, and is asking people to use the police station lobby only for urgent police matters.

All this is being done "in an abundance of caution" regarding the global outbreak of COVID-19, officials said in an announcement late Thursday. Also postponed was the public promotion ceremony for Kevin Echevarria, the lieutenant who became the department's newest commander starting today.

People could be asked to report nonemergencies over the phone or be referred to the online reporting system, instead of having a police officer show up in person.

Reports for accidental damage to property, burglary to vehicle, harassing/annoying phone calls, theft, vandalism to vehicle, accidental damage to vehicle, gas stations drive-off, lost/mislaid property and vandalism can be submitted online at cityofelgin.org/policereport.

Visitors to the lobby of the police station at 151 Douglas Ave. are asked to strive to maintain a 6-foot minimum distance from others and limit contact with surfaces.

"We appreciate your understanding that the community's safety, health and welfare are our top priority. Be assured Elgin's first responders are taking many precautions with our own health and safety to ensure we may effectively address public safety needs," the police department said.