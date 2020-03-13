Districts 214, 211, 220, Archdiocese of Chicago cancel classes

Many public and private schools across the suburbs and throughout the greater Chicago area will be closed at least next week, if not indefinitely, in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The Archdiocese of Chicago and Maine Township High School District 207, Northwest Suburban High School District 214, Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211, Barrington Area Unit District 220, among the suburbs' largest public school districts, announced Friday they were canceling classes for all of next week.

The growing list of school closures included many public elementary feeder and other districts. Some of the districts planned to implement e-learning days for much of the week. Tuesday is already a scheduled off-day for some students because of Election Day.

The Archdiocese of Chicago characterized its closure of the Catholic schools it operates in Cook and Lake counties as "temporary," rather than committing to a particular amount of time. But officials noted that Catholic schools within their boundaries that they don't operate -- such as those sponsored by particular religious orders -- will make their own decisions individually about closings.

Archdiocese officials also noted the Office of Catholic Schools and other leaders are coordinating extended support to families and students most in need, while academic work will be expected to be completed through electronic or alternative learning.

District 214 Superintendent David Schuler said he made the decision to cancel classes "out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with medical professionals and area school district leaders." In District 214, Monday, March 16 will be an Institute Day for all staff, followed by the use of the district's four emergency days Tuesday through Friday, when all six high schools will be closed.

Schuler said he anticipates school reopening after spring break on Monday, March 30, but students were told Friday to bring all materials home with them that they may need to complete e-learning coursework in the event the district can't later hold face-to-face class instruction.

In District 220, officials said school would be in session "virtually" Monday through Thursday with distance learning.

In making the announcement Friday, Schuler noted Gov. J.B. Pritzker's directive to limit social contact and refrain from events with more than 1,000 people. Schuler added that Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights has treated patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"While students are not currently being significantly impacted in most cases by COVID-19, there is a major concern with 'community spread,'" Schuler wrote in a letter to parents Friday. "Mitigating the spread of COVID-19 must be our collective primary medical goal, while recognizing that some spread will likely continue to occur."

But Schuler, referencing Pritzker's Thursday news conference, said stretching that spread out over a longer period of time will allow medical providers time they need to address each patient instead of being swamped with a flurry of cases at the same time.

District 214 on Thursday already announced the cancellation of co-curricular activities, field trips and tours.