Chicago, Joliet archdioceses suspend public Mass

Catholic leaders are taking the rare step of canceling weekend masses in Chicago and many suburbs, like here at Naperville's Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in response to public health guidelines limiting large gatherings to try to curtail coronavirus spread. Daily Herald file photo, 2018

Catholic leaders are taking the rare step of canceling weekend Masses in Chicago and many suburbs in response to public health guidelines limiting large gatherings to try to curtail coronavirus spread.

The Chicago Archdiocese is canceling public celebration of Mass indefinitely after Saturday, according to a news release from Cardinal Blase Cupich. The Archdiocese oversees parishes in Cook and Lake counties.

The Diocese of Joliet, which covers DuPage and Will counties, is canceling Mass for this weekend, then will reassess each week moving forward.

The Rockford Diocese did not cancel services but said in an announcement on its website that people with medical conditions, those who aren't feeling well and those age 60 and older are granted dispensation from attending Mass through the end of March. Kane and McHenry counties are in the Rockford Diocese.

Several evangelical churches and the Chicago Episcopal Diocese also announced suspension of in-person services.

Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington will not hold services this weekend, and the Harvest Bible Chapel churches are suspending services this weekend and next, according to church officials.

Mass is the primary act of worship in the Catholic faith, especially during Lent, the solemn six-week period of fasting and penitence leading up to Easter on April 12. Catholics generally are required to participate in weekly Mass.

Church leaders asked that members continue to pray, and some parishes will stream Masses online.

The Rev. Matt Foley, the lead pastor at St. James Parish in Arlington Heights, said the church will begin broadcasting one weekend Mass and a daily liturgy. A link to those broadcasts is available at the church's website, stjamesah.org, per Cupich's suggestion. Other information about church activities are also available at the website, he added.

"Our maintenance staff will continue to ensure that public areas on our campus are thoroughly cleaned," Foley said. "We ask that you continue to pray for the health and well-being of people throughout the world."

Weddings, funerals and Confirmation services generally may go on as planned, the Joliet Diocese said, as long as no more than 250 people attend, in accordance with state public health guidelines.

In the Chicago Archdiocese, weddings and other events scheduled for Saturday will still be allowed, but the fates of other scheduled events in the near future is uncertain.

No date was given by Cupich when public Mass will resume as Christianity's holiest week approaches, beginning with Palm Sunday on April 5 and culminating with Easter.

"While public Mass will be suspended beginning Saturday evening, archdiocesan churches should remain open for private prayer during a time frame best determined by each pastor," a news release from Cupich stated.

The Rockford Diocese announced it is suspending physical contact during services for the next three weeks, including the handshake of the sign of peace, holding hands while praying the Our Father, and sharing sacramental wine.