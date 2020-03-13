14 new coronavirus cases in the Chicago area -- one in Lake County

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the state Department of Public Health, along with elected and health officials give their daily update on the coronavirus situation in Illinois, Thursday. Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 14 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the state Friday, all in the Chicago area.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the state Department of Public Health, said all but one of the cases are in the Chicago-Cook County area, with that other one being in Lake County.

The announcement came in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's daily briefing, in which he ordered all K-12 schools in the state closed for two weeks starting Tuesday.

The briefing occurred a day after the govenor ordered all events with 250 or more people to be cancelled in an effort to tamp down the spread of the disease that can cause pneumonia.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency while locally, numerous churches suspended Masses and myriad school districts cancelled classes temporarily.

The coronavirus, which originated in China, was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

People who are healthy and under age 60 who contract COVID-19 are likely to experience symptoms similar to the common cold or flu.

Adults 60 and older or people with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of suffering serious illness if infected, the Centers for Disease Control cautions.

Illinois authorities urged residents to stay follow common-sense precautions like washing hands and to get a flu shot if you haven't already.