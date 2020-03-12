 

West Dundee postpones Big Wheel Race

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/12/2020 12:25 PM

The Emmett's Big Wheel Race in West Dundee, held each year in coordination with the area's St. Patrick's Day festivities, will be postponed amid growing concerns of the coronavirus, organizers said.

The event was scheduled to take place at Emmett's Brewing Company on Saturday afternoon, the same day as the Thom McNamee Memorial Dundee St. Patrick's Day Parade and Kilted 5K in East Dundee. After East Dundee announced Wednesday that this weekend's activities would be canceled, West Dundee and Emmett's officials decided to follow suit.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Big Wheel Race organizers say they will work with East Dundee village officials and parade leaders to reschedule the festivities.

"It is the strong desire and intention from event organizers to seek a mutually agreeable date in order to continue the tradition of celebrating the parade and Big Wheel Race on the same day within the Dundee community," according to a news release from the village of West Dundee.

