Visitors banned at District 128 buildings
Updated 3/12/2020 2:26 PM
Effective immediately, visitors will not be allowed at Libertyville High School, Vernon Hills High or the District 128 offices, officials announced Thursday. Additionally, all extracurricular events, including athletic and arts programs, have been canceled indefinitely. Field trips, spring break trips and summertime international trips are canceled, too.
