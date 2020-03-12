Six years in prison for Roselle man who stole $225,000 from College of DuPage

A Roselle man was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing more than $225,000 from College of DuPage through financial-aid fraud.

Cedric Ramey, 43, of the 800 block of Shawnee Trail, was sentenced by DuPage County Judge Alex McGimsey.

Ramey pleaded guilty in December to one count of theft over $100,000 from a school or place of worship, a Class X felony.

His co-defendant, 40-year-old Mary Allen of Roselle, pleaded guilty to forgery and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation.

According to prosecutors, from February 2012 through May 2014, Ramey got friends to provide personal information that he then used to apply for admission to COD and for loans and grants from the Department of Education.

The recruits would then withdraw from the courses, resulting in refunds of tuition balances. The money was refunded via checks or electronic payments to them. The recruits then split the refunds with Ramey, authorities said.

The scheme came to light when a woman reported that she had received a tuition bill from the college, but that she had never attended it.

Ramey will have to serve at least half his sentence before being eligible for parole.