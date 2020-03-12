GLMV Expo in Mundelein canceled

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and advice from Mundelein village officials, the 10th annual GLMV Chamber of Commerce's Family Expo & Taste scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, Chamber officials said Thursday. The new date is Saturday, Oct. 17. The event had been planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Mundelein. The chamber is notifying members. Visit https://www.glmvchamber.org/ or contact clevin@glmvchamber.org or call (847) 680-0750.