GLMV Expo in Mundelein canceled
Updated 3/12/2020 3:59 PM
Due to concerns over the coronavirus and advice from Mundelein village officials, the 10th annual GLMV Chamber of Commerce's Family Expo & Taste scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, Chamber officials said Thursday. The new date is Saturday, Oct. 17. The event had been planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Mundelein. The chamber is notifying members. Visit https://www.glmvchamber.org/ or contact clevin@glmvchamber.org or call (847) 680-0750.
