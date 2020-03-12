Fremont District 79 announces changes
Updated 3/12/2020 3:57 PM
Effective immediately, Fremont School District 79 campuses are closed to all visitors through at least March 30, officials announced Thursday. Additionally, volunteers will not be needed, one-day field trips and concerts are canceled and all extracurricular activities are canceled.
