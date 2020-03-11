Naperville man charged with domestic battery in wife's death

A 55-year-old Naperville man, Alan Wang, has been charged with aggravated domestic battery in connection with the death of his wife, whose body was found Sunday in their home on the 1100 block of North Mill Street, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities say Yang and his wife, 35-year-old Hongyan Yang, were in their bedroom Saturday evening when he kicked her multiple times on her legs, causing deep soft tissue hemorrhaging. A relative called 911 around 4:50 p.m. the following day when Hongyan Yang stopped breathing.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead roughly an hour later.

The investigation into her death is continuing.

Wang's next court appearance is scheduled for April 6 in front of Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh for arraignment.

"This case is a terrible reminder that domestic violence continues to be a serious problem that demands our attention," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement.

"This was a brutal crime and our thoughts are with the victim's family as they cope with this tragic loss," Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall said in a statement.

Berlin said federal authorities estimate there are more than 5 million domestic violence cases every year.

"These numbers are more than alarming, particularly when you consider not only the physical and emotional harm endured by the victim, but also the effect domestic violence has on families and the entire community," he said.

Marshall said resources are available for domestic violence victims at www.naperville.il.us/domesticviolence.

"We want victims of domestic violence to know that the Naperville Police Department has resources to help you. We will help you. You are not alone," he said.