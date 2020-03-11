Kirk School in Palatine closing Thursday after employee's relative contracts coronavirus

Kirk School in Palatine, which is operated by the Northwest Suburban Special Education Organization, will be closed on Thursday, March 12, to allow for a thorough cleaning of the building after an employee's family member tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter to parents and staff Wednesday, NSSEO Superintendent Judy Hackett said the staff member has not been at the school since Wednesday, March 4 due to caring for family and self-quarantining, and has remained free of symptoms.

After-school activities at Kirk also were canceled both Wednesday and Thursday, but it's anticipated that the building will reopen on Friday, March 13, Hackett wrote.

She emphasized that these decisions by NSSEO are precautionary and above and beyond measures recommended by the Cook County Department of Health.

All other NSSEO programs and buildings will remain open Thursday, maintaining the increased level of daily cleaning that has been the norm in recent weeks, Hackett wrote.