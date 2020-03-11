Kane officials respond to one electioneering complaint, plan Election Day hotline

Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon said officials have responded to just one complaint of electioneering during the early voting period, a person who had a political sign taped to a vehicle that was too close to a polling place.

That situation, McMahon said during his monthly media briefing this week, was corrected after officials talked to the motorist and the sign was removed.

Campaign signs are not allowed within 100 feet of the front door of any polling place.

Early voting in Tuesday's primary election began at select locations last month and runs through Monday.

Voters who experience electioneering or other difficulties during early voting should call the Kane County Clerk's Office at (630) 232-5990.

For Tuesday's primary election, McMahon's office will operate a hotline (630) 208-5328 for complaints that day for electioneering, illegally placed campaign signs or denial of voting rights at any of Kane County's 228 voting precincts.

In the 2012 presidential election, 48 complaints were reported. In the November 2016 election, just 16 complaints were reported for placing signs too close to polling places, polling booths placed too close together, a news organization was exit polling inside the polling facility instead of outside and one voter complained an election judge requested a photo ID.

An election judge may ask to see an ID if the judge has concerns the person's signature doesn't match the one on file.

Visit the Kane County clerk's website for early voting locations.