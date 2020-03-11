Chicago cancels St. Patrick's parade due to coronavirus concerns

The dyeing of the Chicago River also has been canceled. Daily Herald File Photo

Organizers of Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade have canceled the event amid coronavirus concerns, according to the event's website.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are scheduled to speak more about the effects of coronavirus worries at a news conference later this morning and discuss the annual parade's cancellation as well. The parade was scheduled for Saturday.

Chicago is not the only city to cancel St. Patrick's Day festivities, Boston and Dublin have also canceled events too.