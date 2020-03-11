Aurora man sentenced to 75 years for 2017 murder

An Aurora gang member on Wednesday was sentenced to 75 years in prison for a 2017 murder, officials said.

Martin Garcia Jr., 25, was convicted of first-degree murder in November in connection with the death of Rodolfo Garcia Junior in Aurora, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney. His co-defendant, Anthony C. Medina, also is charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting trial.

Officials say Rocha was outside a home on Grove Street with friends and family on June 10, 2017, when Garcia and Medina, now 27, approached them and asked for a gang affiliation. Rocha and the people he was with said they weren't gang members, and Garcia and Medina shot, killing Rocha, according to the release. Garcia was shot in the side by Medina, but no one else was injured.

"Mr. Garcia is a violent gang member whose poor choices in life have landed him in prison, most likely for good, unable to ever again breathe as a free man," Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon said in the release.

Medina's next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 10.