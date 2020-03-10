The Rev. Ronald Anglim, pastor emeritus of St. Peter in Antioch, dies at 81

The Rev. Ronald H. Anglim, pastor emeritus of St. Peter Parish in Antioch, passed away Saturday, March 7, at the age of 81, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Tuesday.

Anglim, 81, was named pastor emeritus at St. Peter in 2009, after previously serving as the parish's pastor. He also was pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Libertyville and Holy Family Parish in North Chicago.

Msgr. Wayne Prist, pastor emeritus of Queen of All Saints Basilica in Chicago, called Anglim a compassionate, kind and enjoyable person. They had a 50-year friendship after starting their tenures as priests together at St. Giles Parish in Oak Park.

"That is when we bonded," he said.

A Chicago native, Anglim attended St. Ignatius High School, Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago and the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein. He was ordained to the priesthood on April 29, 1965, and he celebrated his first Mass on May 2 of the same year at St. Ethelreda Church in Chicago.

After St. Giles, Anglim served at St. Francis Borgia Parish on Addison Street in Chicago, St. Barbara Parish in Brookfield and Our Lady of the Ridge Parish in Chicago Ridge.

He also served as chaplain of the Navy League of the United States.

Anglim will lie in state beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until the funeral Mass begins at 11 a.m. at St. Cletus Church, 600 W. 55th St. in LaGrange. Interment will occur at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Chicago.