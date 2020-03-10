 

Groundbreaking at Peppa Pig World of Play in Woodfield postponed

  • Groundbreaking ceremonies scheduled Wednesday for the new Peppa Pig World of Play in Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall have been postponed as a result of coronavirus concerns and a desire to hold the event closer to the playhouse's grand opening.

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/10/2020 2:56 PM

Scheduled to open this summer, Peppa Pig World of Play will feature 14 free-roaming play areas, including Peppa Pig's iconic house, George's Fort and Peppa's Treehouse, a cinema and Rebecca Rabbit's Underground Adventure.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Based on the British animated children's TV program "Peppa Pig," it will be the fourth World of Play in the world, with others now open in Grapevine, Texas, Auburn Hills, Michigan, and Shanghai.

It is replacing the Rainforest Cafe in a 23,000-square-foot space on the lower level of the mall's Sears wing. Rainforest Cafe closed New Year's Day after 24 years at Woodfield.

