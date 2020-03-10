Fox Valley police reports
Batavia
• Christopher A. Rogers, 26, of the 600 block of Batavia Avenue, was arrested and charged with resisting a peace officer, public intoxication and possession of open alcohol at 2:06 a.m. Monday on the 0-99 block of Wilson Street, according to police.
• Luis Santiago-Alvaro, 42, of the 100 block of East Pomeroy Street, West Chicago, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence/no license, aggravated DUI/no insurance, driving while license suspended, DUI with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or more, and speeding 26 to 35 mph over the limit after a traffic stop at 4:04 p.m. Sunday at South Kirk Road and Pine Street, according to police.
