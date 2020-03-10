Carpentersville issues protective equipment to first responders

Carpentersville first responders are being specially equipped to deal with patients with flu-like symptoms. Courtesy of Village of Carpentersville

Carpentersville's fire and police personnel have been issued personal protective equipment to use when responding to cases of people with flu-like symptoms.

The QuadCom 911 Communications Center will ask a series of questions to determine if the patient or family member has flu-like symptoms and, if warranted, first responders may be wearing the equipment.

Officials say they want residents to know in advance they may be asked certain questions from a 911 operator and may see police and fire personnel wearing such equipment.