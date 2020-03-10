Buffalo Grove resident Marah Altenberg appointed to Lake County Board

Buffalo Grove resident Marah Altenberg, right, is sworn in Tuesday to represent the 20th District on the Lake County Board and Lake County Forest Preserve District. Courtesy of Lake County

Longtime Buffalo Grove resident Marah Altenberg was appointed Tuesday to fill the vacant 20th District seat on the Lake County Board.

Altenberg, youth community director for North Suburban Synagogue Beth El in Highland Park, was among nine applicants for the seat left open effective Feb. 10 by Adam Didech, who resigned for health reasons.

Altenberg was appointed by county board Chairwoman Sandy Hart with the consent of the full board. She was one of four applicants who had an in-person interview with a four-person advisory panel.

State law requires the replacement be selected within 60 days and be of the same political party as the predecessor, in this case a Democrat.

Hart said Altenberg, a former reporter and editor for Pioneer Press, would be an "excellent fit" on the board.

"As a journalist, she has written about our county's tax, infrastructure and other issues for more than two decades," Hart said in a news release. "I am confident that she will faithfully serve the interests of her constituents and that she will be an asset to our board."

District 20 includes Buffalo Grove, portions of Long Grove and portions of the unincorporated areas of Vernon and Ela townships. County board members also serve as Lake County Forest Preserve District commissioners.

"I've watched this board do amazing things over the last 20 years and I welcome the opportunity to serve my constituents and make a meaningful difference on a myriad issues that are important to the community," Altenberg said.

Didech's term ran until November 2022, but per state law, Altenberg will serve through November 2020, when voters will elect a permanent replacement.

Altenberg will serve on the county board's energy and environment, health and community services, legislative and rules committees, as well as the housing and community development commission and as an alternate member of the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission.