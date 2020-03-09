Images: Through the Film Magnifier: WLS Barn Dance, Ali McGraw, Iranian protests, Clydesdales and more
Updated 3/9/2020 8:36 PM
See vintage Daily Herald images of the WLS Barn Dance, Actress Ali McGraw, Iranian protests in Chicago, Rambo the pig, Clydesdales and more in our latest Through the Film Magnifier gallery.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 4,101, Mike Seeling photo: Member of the WGN Barn Dance play at Forest View High School in June of 1966. The dance kicked off Elk Grove Village's tencennial celebration and was supposed to be the moneymaker that would subsidize other tencennial activities. The crowd was sparse though and the event lost money. Arkie, the Arkansas Woodchopper, was one of the performers during the dance.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 101,759, Vince Pierri photo: Rambo, the runaway boar, got an extra helping of pig pellets in honor of National Pig Day from Lisa Hanson, farm yard manager at Lambs Farm in Green Oaks in March of 1990. The 650-pound swine was rescued from slaughter a year and a half earlier and shipped to the farm where he could live a long life.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 53,017, Charles Cherney photo: Students and faculty from Holy Trinity High School demonstrate the takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran in Chicago in November of 1979. A demonstration at the Daley Center also brought out hundreds of protesters on the same day.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 30,171, Jim Frost photo: Buttons the Clown, from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, applies a powder to Cindy Paniello's face as part of a program that let the kids play as clowns at Randhurst Mall in Mount Prospect in October of 1973.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 4,785, Bob Finch photo: Candy-Stripers earn there caps in ceremonies at the Wood Dale Nursing Home. Edna Nelson, center, caps Barbara Piskule of Bensenville, right, as Linda Maidak of Wood Dale watches. . Nelson is the director of nurses at the home. Twenty women earned their caps by volunteering 25 or more hours to the nursing home in September of 1966
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 33,167, Greg Warner photo: A crowd gathered at Randhurst Mall to get a view of the Budweiser Clydesdale horses. The horses, accompanied by trainers, stopped at the shopping center as part of a 40,000 mile tour in August of 1974.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 955, Don Vickery photo: Kids participate in a bike rodeo in Itasca in May of 1965.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 98,875-A, Mark Welsh photo: Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan, signs autographs for kids during his charity golf event at Wynstone golf course use in North Barrington in August of 1989.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment 50,980, Dom Najolia photo: Actress Ali MacGraw, the star of "Love Story" talks abut her career and romances with Robert Evans and Steve McQueen while talking with the media, including Daily Herald movie critic Dann Gire, right, in Chicago in June of 1979.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment 19,760, Mike Seeling photo: Kids work with their dogs at a 4-H dog training class in Bartlett in November of 1970.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment 21,994, Mike Seeling photo: Steve Doctor, 9, juggles a water balloon tossed to him during one of the game played by students at Gregory Middle School in Mount Prospect as part of their Play Day in June of 1971.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 772, Photographer unknown: These two women made signs to promote the American Legion dance in April of 1965.
