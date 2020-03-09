Images: Through the Film Magnifier: WLS Barn Dance, Ali McGraw, Iranian protests, Clydesdales and more

The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 4,101, Mike Seeling photo: Member of the WGN Barn Dance play at Forest View High School in June of 1966. The dance kicked off Elk Grove Village's tencennial celebration and was supposed to be the moneymaker that would subsidize other tencennial activities. The crowd was sparse though and the event lost money. Arkie, the Arkansas Woodchopper, was one of the performers during the dance.