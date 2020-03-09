 

Guillermo drops out of Kane District 4 race; two Democrats remain

  • Angela Clay Thomas of Aurora is seeking the Democratic nomination for Kane County Board District 4 and hopes win a second, 4-year term in November.

  • Angela Clay Thomas of Aurora is seeking the Democratic nomination for Kane County Board District 4.

Harry Hitzeman
 
 
Updated 3/9/2020 5:15 PM

Nicholas C. Guillermo of Aurora has dropped out of the March 17 election for the Democratic nomination for Kane County Board District 4, setting up a two-way contest between incumbent Angela Clay Thomas and Mavis Bates for the 4-year seat.

Guillermo, who had not responded to Daily Herald candidate questionnaires or endorsement interview requests, did not return a phone message Monday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Thomas is seeking a second 4-year term representing District 4 and cites her past policy work in higher education in Washington before moving to Aurora, where she worked as a grant writer.

Bates, a small-business owner and environmental activist, hopes to serve on the county board and keep her unpaid, yet elected seat on the Fox Valley Park District board.

The Kane County clerk's office announced Guillermo's departure from the race Monday.

The winner in next week's contest will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

No Republican has filed for the seat, which represents part of Aurora and Montgomery, meaning next week's primary will likely decide who wins the seat. Early voting has begun and will run through March 16.

