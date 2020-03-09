Feder: College of DuPage evacuation plunges WDCB into dead air

An emergency evacuation on the College of DuPage's Glen Ellyn campus knocked public radio station WDCB 90.9-FM off the air for about 35 minutes Saturday afternoon.

An emergency evacuation on the College of DuPage's Glen Ellyn campus knocked public radio station WDCB 90.9-FM off the air for about 35 minutes Saturday afternoon, Robert Feder writes.

Listeners to "Those Were the Days" were hearing the rebroadcast of a 1945 speech by President Franklin D. Roosevelt when host Steve Darnall and his crew were forced to vacate their studio in the college's Student Resource Center.

Station manager Dan Bindert called the evacuation "a precautionary measure [that was] ultimately resolved without incident."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.