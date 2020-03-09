Coronavirus tests will be covered by several Illinois health insurance companies

Several Illinois insurance companies have announced they will cover the costs of testing people for the coronavirus.

Aetna, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare are waving the costs of testing for COVID-19.

"It is important that our members feel safe and secure knowing that they are able to pursue the proper care and testing they need to protect their health during this time of concern," said Vincent Nelson, M.D., vice president, medical affairs and interim chief medical officer at BCBSA. "Whenever and wherever our members need health care related to the coronavirus, BCBS companies are right there with them."