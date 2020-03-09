Coffee mythbusters topic at Libertyville Green Drinks event

Coffee mythbusters is the topic of the next Green Drinks discussion, set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at O'Toole's Libertyville, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Adam Paronto, owner of Reprise Coffee Roaster, will present sustainability myths and facts in the coffee industry from the farm to the cafe. There will be several coffees to taste, as well.

Green Drinks Libertyville meets at O'Toole's the second Tuesday of each month. All are welcome. Must be 21 to purchase alcohol. Visit www.greendrinks.org for more information.