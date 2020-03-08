Motorcyclist hurt in Gages Lake crash
Updated 3/8/2020 7:55 PM
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision Sunday afternoon in Gages Lake, officials said.
The crash with another vehicle occurred at Gages Lake Road and Pine Creek Trail just before 3:30 p.m., according to the Gurnee Fire Department.
Officials took the motorcyclist to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Gurnee with nonlife-threatening injuries.
