Man found shot to death in Barrington Hills

A man was found dead in Barrington Hills early Saturday morning after reports of shots fired, police said.

Authorities responded to the 300 block of Old Sutton Road about 3:22 a.m. and found the man, according to a news release from the Barrington Hills Police Department.

Preliminary investigation shows there was a large party at the home being hosted from people not from Barrington Hills, police said. The people had rented the home on a short-term basis.

Police haven't yet identified the man and won't until the next of kin is notified, according to the release. The incident was isolated and there's no threat to the community, police said.

Police didn't release any further information Saturday evening.