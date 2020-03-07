Batavia football player, scholar sets high bar for volunteering

On the football field, Sam Barus played a key role for the Batavia High School Bulldogs as an all-conference kicker, returner and safety.

Off the field, Barus is integral to helping others in a variety of roles, and was one of just two students across the state last month to receive the Chicago Bears Community Champion Award.

The 18-year-old senior who will graduate in May, says school teams and clubs offer an abundance of opportunities to volunteer and serve.

"Volunteer work gives me a sense of wellness and humility," Barus said. "Knowing that they were able to impact a community, whether it's a person or many people, is something that provides a strong feeling to anyone that participates. I've had many people throughout my life lead me in the direction of volunteer work but I would say the most influential person would have to be my mom. From a very young age, I was taught to give back and help others."

Barus has plenty of athletic and academic accolades but his volunteer resume reads like a smorgasbord of service.

He has volunteered at: Batavia Park District youth football and baseball camps; the Batavia Access Toy Drive; homeless shelters Hesed House in Aurora and Lazarus House in St. Charles; Mutual Ground shelter for abused woman and children in Aurora; Feed My Starving Children; the Illinois Foodbank and Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry; the Bulldog Moving Company, which helps families in need; and church mission trips.

Batavia High football defensive coordinator Matthew Holm said working with Barus helped develop a relationship that exceeds the traditional player-coach bond.

"He is a tremendous young man. He demonstrates all of the qualities that a proud organization desires: integrity, responsibility, kindness and selflessness," Holm said in support of Barus' nomination for the Bears award.

This fall, Barus will attend Bucknell University, where he will play football, major in computer engineering and computer science, and of course, volunteer.

"The best part of volunteering is probably being able to meet new people and find out why they are volunteering. Many people have different reasons," Barus said. "The most challenging part of volunteering is getting people who are in need to feel welcomed. Often times people feel like they are a burden when they need help, and that's the opposite of the truth. Yes, it is hard to walk away knowing people still need help."

