'She never met a stranger': Streamwood woman remembered for carefree spirit

A vivacious young Streamwood woman, whose love of life and infectious smile touched everyone she met, died unexpectedly last week.

Mallory "Mal" Joan Fritz passed away Feb. 28 in Hoffman Estates from complications related to her juvenile diabetes. She was 24.

"She never met a stranger, she loved everyone," said her father, Glenn. "She just had this carefree spirit that couldn't be contained."

In fact, her bedroom was decorated with butterflies and her favorite play was "Peter Pan," about the boy who never grew up.

Fritz graduated from Streamwood High School in 2014, where her classmates voted her homecoming queen her senior year. Among her activities, she was involved with the school's Key Club and developed a love of volunteering.

"She was a rock star," said her brother, Ben.

Fritz continued her education at Elgin Community College, working toward a degree in social work. She also was philanthropy chairwoman of the school's honor society.

Underlying her involvement and drive to help others was her own quiet battle with diabetes, her family said.

After she was diagnosed at the age of 6, Fritz and her family immersed themselves in learning about the disease, including managing her blood sugar, recognizing signs when she was too low or too high, and regulating her insulin.

As a family, they participated for several years in the Ron Santo Walk to Cure Diabetes at Busse Woods near Schaumburg, hosted by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Fritz also attended a camp for children with juvenile diabetes, where she spent time with peers and learned more about managing the disease.

Mostly, Fritz tried to keep her disease to herself, family members added, wanting to lead a normal life, devoted to uplifting others.

After her untimely passing, it was her warm, upbeat attitude that friends remembered and pledged to embody in their own lives.

Visitation for Fritz took place Tuesday at Michaels Funeral Home in Schaumburg and drew more than 700 people. A funeral luncheon on Wednesday at Chandler's Chophouse in Schaumburg drew 200, including many of Fritz's friends and classmates.

"It was so heartwarming to hear so many young girls tell such beautiful stories about Mal," said Fritz's aunt, Kelly Smith of Elk Grove Village. "They shared how she had impacted their lives and how they would be more positive going forward."

Besides her father and brother, Fritz is survived by her mother, Veronica. The family requested memorials be made in their daughter's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org.