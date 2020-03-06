Harper College baseball coach resigns after accusations of using inappropriate language on job

Longtime Harper College baseball head coach Cliff Brown has resigned amid accusations he used inappropriate and insensitive language on the job, officials at the Palatine school confirmed.

Brown's departure came on the day of Harper's season opener, a 12-3 home loss to Chicago Heights-based Prairie State College on March 1. He was hired by Harper in August 2009 after spending about three years with the Chicago White Sox Training Academy.

Harper spokeswoman Kimberly Pohl issued a statement regarding the accusations leveled against Brown, who could not be reached for comment Friday.

"It was brought to Harper College's attention that the head baseball coach allegedly used inappropriate, unprofessional and insensitive language in connection with his role as coach," the statement reads. "The college immediately commenced an investigation. During the course of the investigation, the head coach submitted his letter of resignation.

"Harper College is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for its student-athletes and the entire campus community."

Pohl said Friday that Brown resigned March 1 and it became effective immediately. She said "the alleged language took place several days earlier," but could not provide specifics.

Jordan Bock is serving as interim head baseball coach. Bock, a Sugar Grove resident, was supposed to be in his first year as Brown's assistant, but assumed the top spot for the opener against Prairie State.

Under Brown, the Hawks were a win away from reaching the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series in 2013. Harper's success continued with a 24-win season in 2014.

His resume includes working as an assistant baseball coach from 1996 to 2004 at California State University in Los Angeles. Brown also was a recruiting coordinator in the eight years he was at California State.

Brown was pitching coach at Valparaiso University in Indiana in 2006 before moving on to the White Sox academy and then Harper.

Bock graduated from Kaneland High School in Maple Park in 2015 and pitched for the baseball team at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.