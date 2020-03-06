Final decision on Kane County coroner facility will trigger debate on Fabyan Parkway sale

Drawings of the new Kane County facility show a modern building for use by the coroner, building maintenance and sheriff. IMAGE COURTESY OF KANE COUNTY

Kane County Board members are expected to approve plans Tuesday to build a $13.2 million facility for the coroner on the existing judicial center campus.

The approval will set the stage for a debate on whether the county should keep 40 acres on Fabyan Parkway or sell it for private development.

The fate of the Fabyan Parkway property, which is adjacent the former Settler's Hill landfill, stalled progress on the new building for more than a year. Once open, the building will be the new home for the coroner, building maintenance services and storage for the sheriff.

Momentum built for the project as officials agreed the coroner needed a new facility to avoid more embarrassing equipment and storage space failures as well as provide modern safety and sanitary features to the coroner's staff.

Board members initially thought vacating the rundown Fabyan Parkway structures would free it up for sale. Some believed the property would net as much as $5 million to help pay for the new judicial center campus building.

But others on the board see it as valuable space that could either serve a public function or be kept and leased to a private use.

Geneva officials repeatedly have pushed the county to return the 40 acres to the city's tax roll. Board member Drew Frasz said that's the fair decision to make.

"Geneva took the whole landfill brunt for 30 years," Frasz said. "It was always promised that we would do a couple neat things over there. One was the recreational use (the opening of Settler's Hill), and I think selling it provides the second use. Mayor Burns has made it clear that's what Geneva wants."

Frasz expects the vote on the new judicial center building will go smoother than the upcoming debate on the Fabyan Property.

If approved, the funding for the building will come from a combination of borrowing, existing cash the county has in a public building fund and a $600,000 grant from the state.