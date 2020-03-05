 

State confirms fifth coronavirus case in Cook County involving traveler to Italy

  • An unidentified traveler arrives in Chicago at O'Hare International Airport in January amid concerns of the coronavirus being brought into the country. State officials reported a fifth case involving a man who had traveled to Italy and arrived at O'Hare earlier this month.

      An unidentified traveler arrives in Chicago at O'Hare International Airport in January amid concerns of the coronavirus being brought into the country. State officials reported a fifth case involving a man who had traveled to Italy and arrived at O'Hare earlier this month. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, January 2020

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 3/5/2020 1:00 PM

State officials confirmed a fifth Illinois resident has contracted the coronavirus after he traveled to Italy recently.

The Cook County resident, in his 20s, visited Italy and arrived back at O'Hare International Airport this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The man became infected with the coronavirus, a respiratory disease that can cause pneumonia, while in Italy and is hospitalized in isolation at Rush University Medical Center. The disease originated in China and serious outbreaks are ongoing in Italy, South Korea, Iran and Japan, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports.

Cook County Department of Public Health officials are working on identifying and communicating with all of the man's close contacts.

The latest coronavirus case was identified after testing at an Illinois Department of Public Health Laboratory, and confirmation is pending from the CDC.

"The state is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 (coronavirus)," Pritzker said. "The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Illinois remains low, but we encourage the public to be vigilant and take extra care with the normal precautions you should take during flu season."

Four other coronavirus cases involving two married couples were reported in January and February. The first couple has recovered. The people in the second case from suburban Cook County are in good condition, officials said.

"We understand people are concerned, but we want to reassure residents that we have been working with local health departments, hospitals, clinicians, the CDC, and other state agencies around the clock and are using every resource at our disposal to prepare," IDPH Director and physician Ngozi Ezike said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
To make people self-quarantine or not? What health experts say about exposure risk
Related Article
To make people self-quarantine or not? What health experts say about exposure risk
 
Related Article
Wife of suburban coronavirus patient also tests positive
 
Possible coronavirus exposure: Family will stay home from Arlington Heights schools
Related Article
Possible coronavirus exposure: Family will stay home from Arlington Heights schools
 
Third Illinois case of COVID-19 diagnosed Saturday in Cook County, officials say
Related Article
Third Illinois case of COVID-19 diagnosed Saturday in Cook County, officials say
 
Related Article
Local coronavirus patients released from isolation
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 