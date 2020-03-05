State confirms fifth coronavirus case in Cook County involving traveler to Italy

State officials confirmed a fifth Illinois resident has contracted the coronavirus after he traveled to Italy recently.

The Cook County resident, in his 20s, visited Italy and arrived back at O'Hare International Airport this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference.

The man became infected with the coronavirus, a respiratory disease that can cause pneumonia, while in Italy and is hospitalized in isolation at Rush University Medical Center. The disease originated in China and serious outbreaks are ongoing in Italy, South Korea, Iran and Japan, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports.

Cook County Department of Public Health officials are working on identifying and communicating with all of the man's close contacts.

The latest coronavirus case was identified after testing at an Illinois Department of Public Health Laboratory, and confirmation is pending from the CDC.

"The state is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 (coronavirus)," Pritzker said. "The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Illinois remains low, but we encourage the public to be vigilant and take extra care with the normal precautions you should take during flu season."

Four other coronavirus cases involving two married couples were reported in January and February. The first couple has recovered. The people in the second case from suburban Cook County are in good condition, officials said.

"We understand people are concerned, but we want to reassure residents that we have been working with local health departments, hospitals, clinicians, the CDC, and other state agencies around the clock and are using every resource at our disposal to prepare," IDPH Director and physician Ngozi Ezike said.