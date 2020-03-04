Trial starts for man accused of punching bagger with special needs

Did a Bartlett man who studied mixed martial arts punch and kick a grocery store bagger with special needs without provocation, or was he defending himself from a perceived attack?

That's the issue DuPage County Judge Brian Telander will have to decide as the trial of Bruce Mirabella, 50, began Wednesday.

Mirabella has been charged with three counts of aggravated battery for the July 22, 2019, case at the Jewel-Osco at 125 Stearns Road in Bartlett. He is accused of punching the bagger in the mouth and kicking him in the buttocks.

Mirabella's attorney, Tom Breen, called Mirabella's actions a "tap punch" and said his client merely pushed the bagger away with his foot.

"I really think, judge, it is a sad situation that may be a misapprehension by (the victim)," Breen said.

Mirabella was purchasing a bottle of alcohol around 9:30 p.m. that day. Spencer Gordon, the cashier, testified that Mirabella asked him how old he was and Gordon said he was 23.

The victim then asked Mirabella how old he was, and Mirabella replied "old enough to kick your (butt)," Gordon said.

After the alleged attack, Gordon told the victim to clean himself in a restroom. Gordon said he told Mirabella the bagger had just been kidding. "How was I supposed to know," Mirabella replied, according to Gordon.

The bagger also testified. He said he is 27 "going on 28," and has Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism. After graduating high school, he attended a special-education program to teach independent-living skills, but still lives with his parents and does not drive.

He said he thought Mirabella and he were joking.

"I was just going to give him a pat on the back and say 'Well, you have a good day,'" the bagger testified.

When Assistant State's Attorney Bethany Jackson asked the bagger how tall he was, he said he wasn't sure, but thought he is 6 feet.

Mirabella is 5 feet 5 inches. He is a former wrestler, has coached wrestling, and competed in at least one ultimate-fighting style match.

After being hit, the bagger returned to the end of the counter and slammed his hands on it, "because the way he punched me really hurt."

The prosecution played audio from a Bartlett police car recording of Mirabella's arrest, in which Mirabella repeatedly refers to the victim with vulgar slurs. He also said the bagger "invaded my space."

The trial resumes Wednesday afternoon.

Mirabella pleaded guilty to reckless homicide for a fatal crash he caused on I-88 in 1993. He has a Cook County conviction for domestic battery to his mother, and was sued in Kane County by a teen who claimed he was injured by Mirabella during a wrestling practice.