Suburban Muslim pilgrims 'in limbo' after Saudi Arabia's travel restrictions

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The kingdom reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus and for now has blocked pilgrims from entering Islam's holiest sites to perform the minor pilgrimage of Umrah. Associated Press

Muslim pilgrims pray in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, last August. Suburban Muslims attempting to perform the minor pilgrimage of Umrah this month have had their travel plans interrupted by coronavirus. Associated Press

Muslim pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar, in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Fears of coronavirus spreading has put a damper on plans for this year's pilgrimage. Associated Press

Muslim pilgrims touch the golden door of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, last August. Fears of coronavirus spreading among pilgrims has given pause to some suburban Muslims considering the pilgrimage to Mecca this year. Associated Press

"We don't know what's going to happen," says Omar Hedroug, 31, of Westmont, education director for the Islamic Center of Naperville who has plans to lead a group of about 50 people on a mini-pilgrimage to Mecca later this month. The Saudi Arabian government has clamped down on pilgrims entering the country and visiting holy sites through March 13 for fear of coronavirus spreading in the kingdom. Courtesy of Omar Hedroug

A pilgrim poses Monday for a picture as in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the minor pilgrimage, known as Umrah, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Many suburban Muslims planning to make that pilgrimage are awaiting lifting of travel restrictions to visit Islam's holiest site. Associated Press

Workers clean the Grand Mosque during the minor pilgrimage, known as Umrah, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Monday. At Islam's holiest site, restrictions put in place by Saudi Arabia to halt the spread of the new coronavirus saw far smaller crowds than usual. Many suburban Muslims are awaiting lifting of restrictions to make pilgrimage. Associated Press

Every year during spring break, Omar Hedroug leads a group of suburban Muslim families and youths on a minor pilgrimage to Mecca.

Thanks to the coronavirus, this year could be different.

Hedroug, education director for the Islamic Center of Naperville, is planning on accompanying roughly 50 people to Saudi Arabia later this month to perform Umrah -- a shortened version of the mandatory Hajj pilgrimage all Muslims must make if able.

But their plans could be disrupted, if the Saudi government continues blocking pilgrims from entering the country to visit Islam's holiest sites -- the Kaaba (cubic building at the Grand Mosque toward which Muslims pray) in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina -- for fear of coronavirus spreading through travelers.

The kingdom reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus Monday as the disease continues to spread in the Middle East.

For now, Saudi authorities have suspended entry for pilgrims and tourists from countries with confirmed coronavirus outbreaks. That could change as the situation on the ground evolves and authorities determine an appropriate response, a spokesman said.

That leaves religious devotees like Hedroug and members of his community waiting anxiously for news.

"We don't know what's going to happen," Hedroug said. "There's a lot of uncertainty."

Hedroug said his group's tour operator advised waiting "until the dust settles" and there is a clear policy from the kingdom. Yet, conflicting information about Saudi travel restrictions and fears about the illness are spreading faster than the COVID-2019 disease in the U.S., where more than 100 coronavirus cases and six deaths are attributed to the outbreak.

Typically, millions of pilgrims from all over the world converge on Mecca year round and especially during Hajj, which begins July 28 this year. But growing anxiety over coronavirus is making some Chicago-area Muslims question whether to make the trip.

"Everybody is in limbo right now," said Muhammed Sodager, who manages the Glendale Heights office of Haram Tours & Travels. "It's all chaos. Nobody knows what's going on."

Sodager has been organizing pilgrimage tours to Saudi Arabia for 14 years and said that in the past, disruptions have occurred during regional conflicts. With the coronavirus, the situation is changing by the hour.

"As of now, we have approximately more than 50 people, they have canceled their trips," he said.

Muslims save up and plan well in advance to perform Umrah, which can cost about $2,000 per person on average, and Hajj, which can cost about $10,000 per person on average.

Dalila Benameur, academic counselor at Universal School in Bridgeview, plans to chaperon a group of 42 students on an educational, historical and spiritual pilgrimage, including six days split between Mecca and Medina, later this month as she has for the past four years.

"That's something that they have been waiting for since they started high school," Benameur said.

She added students will be "bummed out" if the trip is canceled because it is meant to capstone their senior-year, "just to finish their high school with a positive spirit and stronger friendships of brotherhood and sisterhood."

Talk is in the air of some parents not sending their children on the trip because of the disease scare, she said.

"We are just waiting to see how things evolve ... and if the ban will be extended or not," Benameur said.