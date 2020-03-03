Watch Washington Post's Super Tuesday results livestream

Voters cast their ballots for the Super Tuesday primary election at a voting center in El Segundo, Calif., Tuesday. Associated press

The Washington Post is providing live coverage of the Super Tuesday returns. And former Vice President Joe Biden is already projected to win the primary in Virginia, one of 14 states holding primaries today, while Bernie Sanders is projected to win Vermont.

Libby Casey will anchor from The Washington Post newsroom and will be joined by James Hohmann, of the "Daily 202," and Dave Weigel, author of "The Trailer," as well as the Fix political team of Aaron Blake, Amber Phillips, and Eugene Scott.

The Post will air all of the candidate speeches live, and has reporters traveling with each of the campaigns: Rhonda Colvin, Nicole Ellis, Hannah Jewell, Joyce Koh, Lee Powell and Jorge Ribas.

Additionally, Lillian Cunningham, the host and creator of the Post's popular "Presidential" podcast will provide historical context about the origins of Super Tuesday.