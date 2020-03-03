News
TUE, 3/3/2020
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Tornadoes hit Tennessee, killing at least 19 people
Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 19 people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville, destroying the stained glass in a historic church and leaving hundreds of people homeless.
5 key questions ahead of critical Super Tuesday primariesTuesday is the biggest day of the primary calendar, when 14 states from the Atlantic to the Pacific vote on the Democratic presidential nominee.
California Democrats ponder reordered field in 2020 contestCalifornia Democrats looking for a candidate to defeat President Donald Trump will pick from a suddenly reshaped presidential field
Virus alarms sound worldwide, but China sees crisis ebbingChina is reporting another encouraging number in the virus epidemic, with a daily tally of 125 new cases
Thousands of migrants look for way around shut Greek borderThousands of migrants searched for ways to cross Greece's winding land border from Turkey Tuesday, as Athens ramped up a diplomatic effort to seek help from the European Union to seal off its eastern land and sea frontiers
Israeli exit polls: Netanyahu ahead, but short of majorityPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party has pulled ahead to a significant lead over its opponents in Israel's third election in under a year, though along with its ultra-religious and nationalist alliance still appeared to fall short of the parliamentary majority required to form a government
Indiana hospital bill proposal rolled back amid protestIndiana lawmakers have rolled back a proposal that could cut how much insurance companies pay for medical services performed at offices located away from a hospital's main campus
National touring exhibit at local libraries highlights plight of refugeesA nationally touring exhibit, "When Home Won't Let You Stay: Stories of Refugees in America," is on display at libraries in Arlington Heights and Palatine. It tells the story of immigrants through visual and poetic art.
Jack Welch, much-imitated manager who remade GE, dies at 84Jack Welch, the champion of corporate efficiency who built General Electric Co. into one of the world's largest companies and influenced generations of business leaders, has died. He was 84.
Court considers whether men-only draft is constitutionalFederal appeals judges are set to hear arguments on whether the United States' men-only military draft requirement is constitutional
AP explains: The new migration crisis at Europe's bordersTurkey has thrown open its borders with Greece to thousands of migrants trying to enter Europe and threatened to send millions more
Latest News
- 11:22 AMTornadoes hit Tennessee, killing at least 19 people
- 11:03 AMMexican clerical abuse victims skeptical of Vatican mission
- 10:59 AMSmall plane crashes on Interstate 55 in Lincoln
- 10:46 AMMedication fog can mimic or worsen dementia in the elderly
- 10:44 AMJudge: $180,000 legal bill due after abortion law challenged
- 10:29 AMMix-and-match decor: In with the old ... and in with the new
- 10:01 AMU.S. stocks whipsawed by rate cut, spread of virus
-
Be the first to Know!
Get the NEWS daily in your inbox.
Recommended for You
More Suburban News
- Politics14th District candidates talk about drug prices
- EducationHuntley District 158 issues statement on Woo resignation
- WaucondaWauconda man charged with soliciting teen
- Aurora2 charged with attempted murder, kidnapping of Aurora woman
- Addison9 gang members arrested on drugs, weapons, vandalism charges
- GurneePolice: Gurnee man shot to death in Kenosha
- SchaumburgStedman Graham to keynote Schaumburg's Volunteer of the Year Luncheon
- Prep SportsGirls soccer: Elk Grove tabs Whittinghill as new head coach
- Boys' BasketballGlenbard North picks up the defense against Addison Trail
- Girls' BasketballMontini races past Grayslake Central
- Boys' BasketballHersey runs past Grant
- Girls' BasketballLake Park tops Dundee-Crown to punch 1st state ticket
- News5th Illinois coronavirus patient suspected at Chicago hospital
- NewsConstable: Gas station keeps full-service lane in self-pump world
- Lake ZurichDeveloper wants to bring luxury 'Garage Lodge' to Lake Zurich
Photo Galleries
Through the Film Magnifer: William H Macy, Illinois Bell Strike, Montgomery Wards sking, 1979 blizard and more
Inside News
Trending News
Top Jobs
Today's Obituaries