TUE, 3/3/2020

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent, with his wife, Jane, speaks Sunday at his campaign event at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles.

5 key questions ahead of critical Super Tuesday primaries

Tuesday is the biggest day of the primary calendar, when 14 states from the Atlantic to the Pacific vote on the Democratic presidential nominee.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to supporters, Monday, March 2, 2020, in the Monterey Park section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

California Democrats ponder reordered field in 2020 contest

California Democrats looking for a candidate to defeat President Donald Trump will pick from a suddenly reshaped presidential field
Medical staff members in protective gears arrive for a duty shift at Dongsan Hospital in Daegu, South Korea, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. China's coronavirus caseload continued to wane Tuesday even as the epidemic took a firmer hold beyond Asia, with three countries now exceeding 1,000 cases and the U.S. reporting its sixth death. (Lee Moo-ryul/Newsis via AP)

Virus alarms sound worldwide, but China sees crisis ebbing

China is reporting another encouraging number in the virus epidemic, with a daily tally of 125 new cases
In this Monday, March 2, 2020, photo, Afghan civil society activists hold banners in Dari that read: "We cannot forget the court-martials, and Taliban group are the factor of destruction and genocide" as they chant slogans against U.S. agreement with the Taliban, during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan. Now that the U.S. has signed a deal with the Taliban to eventually leave Afghanistan, it will soon be up to Afghans on both sides of the conflict to decide what peace will look like. Women, especially in the cities, worry that their rights will be bargained away. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

US peace deal leaves Afghans to determine post-war landscape

Now that the U.S. has signed a deal with the Taliban to eventually leave Afghanistan, it will soon be up to Afghans on both sides of the conflict to decide what peace will look like
Greek Army detain migrants in the village of Mandra, Evros region, at the Greek-Turkish border on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A child died when a boat full of migrants heading to a Greek island capsized Monday, part of a wave of thousands trying to push through Greece's land and sea borders. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Thousands of migrants look for way around shut Greek border
Thousands of migrants searched for ways to cross Greece's winding land border from Turkey Tuesday, as Athens ramped up a diplomatic effort to seek help from the European Union to seal off its eastern land and sea frontiers
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hugs his wife Sara after first exit poll results for the Israeli elections at his party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli exit polls: Netanyahu ahead, but short of majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party has pulled ahead to a significant lead over its opponents in Israel's third election in under a year, though along with its ultra-religious and nationalist alliance still appeared to fall short of the parliamentary majority required to form a government
Denise Dillard, chief of advocacy for Methodist Hospitals in Gary and Merrillville, is surrounded by doctors and nurses from around Indiana as she speaks during a news conference Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Dillard and others argue that a legislative proposal limiting how much hospitals could charge for procedures done at non-hospital facilities could lead to widespread medical service cuts. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)
Indiana hospital bill proposal rolled back amid protest
Indiana lawmakers have rolled back a proposal that could cut how much insurance companies pay for medical services performed at offices located away from a hospital's main campus
Yudahtoo is a child who escaped a refugee camp in Thailand, where he played in the mud and his only toys were a rubber band and a marble.
National touring exhibit at local libraries highlights plight of refugees
A nationally touring exhibit, "When Home Won't Let You Stay: Stories of Refugees in America," is on display at libraries in Arlington Heights and Palatine. It tells the story of immigrants through visual and poetic art.
Former Chairman and CEO of General Electric Jack Welch appears on CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Welch, who transformed General Electric Co. into a highly profitable multinational conglomerate and parlayed his legendary business acumen into a retirement career as a corporate leadership guru, has died at the age of 84.
Jack Welch, much-imitated manager who remade GE, dies at 84
Jack Welch, the champion of corporate efficiency who built General Electric Co. into one of the world's largest companies and influenced generations of business leaders, has died. He was 84.
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015 file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Kristen Griest, left, of Orange, Conn., stands in formation during an Army Ranger School graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, Ga. In arguments to be heard on a college campus, federal appeals court judges on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will consider whether the military's all-male draft system is constitutional. A Texas-based federal judge ruled last year that it is not, ruling in a lawsuit brought by the National Coalition for Men. The government appealed, leading to Tuesday's hearing before a three judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Court considers whether men-only draft is constitutional
Federal appeals judges are set to hear arguments on whether the United States' men-only military draft requirement is constitutional
Migrants arrive at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing on a dinghy the Aegean sea from Turkey on Monday, March 2, 2020. Thousands of migrants and refugees massed at Turkey's western frontier, trying to enter Greece by land and sea after Turkey said its borders were open to those hoping to head to Europe. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
AP explains: The new migration crisis at Europe's borders
Turkey has thrown open its borders with Greece to thousands of migrants trying to enter Europe and threatened to send millions more
Rescue workers free Bill and Shirley Wallace from their home that collapsed, trapping them under rubble after a tornado hit area Tuesday, March 3 2020, in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP)
Tornadoes hit Tennessee, killing at least 19 people
Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 19 people
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Photo Galleries
Schoolchildren watch as palm branches burn to create ashes at Saint Alphonsus Liguori Parish in Prospect Heights on the day before Ash Wednesday.
Have a good day and a great Week in Pictures
The Grayslake Library Foundation’s 9th Annual Mini Golf Fundraiser was held Saturday Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Grayslake Area Public Library in Grayslake. Local businesses and organizations sponsored and built unique mini golf holes set up in the library including the Alice in Wonderland themed hole sponsored by the Literary Ladies of the Lakes
The Grayslake Library Foundation's 9th Annual Mini Golf Fundraiser
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 3,106, Tom Grieger photo: About 15 members of Local 811 of the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers picketed the north side Arlington Heights offices of Illinois Bell Telephone Company on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 1966. It marked the first day of the strike, which was called after union members refused to ratify an agreement between union officials and management.
Through the Film Magnifer: William H Macy, Illinois Bell Strike, Montgomery Wards sking, 1979 blizard and more
Bud School, 72, of Elgin, took his grandkids sledding with a trio of sleds that are probably between 75-80 years old and “were around when I was a kid, and I know my dad used one of them,” he said.
Choose a seat and slide into The Week in Pictures
Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich waves to his friends after he gave a press conference at his Chicago home, one day after getting out of prison after having his sentence commuted by President Trump.
Blagojevich meets the press after prison release
A pedestrian crosses Highland Avenue in downtown Elgin as snow continues to fall Thursday morning.
It's still cold but we still have The Week in Pictures to keep you warm
