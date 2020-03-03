Small plane crashes on Interstate 55 in Lincoln
Updated 3/3/2020 10:59 AM
LINCOLN, Ill. -- A small plane crashed on Interstate 55 in the central Illinois community of Lincoln on Tuesday morning and burst into flames, officials say.
In a brief news release, the Illinois State Police said the small plane crashed at about 8:49 a.m. The state police did not have any details about whether anyone was injured or killed but said that there were 'multiple occupants" aboard the plane.
The agency said that multiple law enforcement agencies responded to he scene and that Interstate 55 had been closed and was expected to remain closed to traffic for several hours.
