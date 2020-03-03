Palatine man charged in New Year's Day crash that killed Buffalo Grove resident

A Palatine man is in jail facing charges stemming from a fatal New Year's Day car crash in Mundelein.

Armando Altamirano, 31, of the 1700 block of Canterbury. is charged with five counts of felony aggravated DUI causing death.

Police say Altamirano was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that collided with a Lincoln MKZ sedan making a left turn on Route 45 near Route 60.

The Lincoln's driver, 56-year-old Richard Skloot of Buffalo Grove, was killed.

A warrant was issued for Altamirano's arrest Feb. 19, and he surrendered the next day to Lake Zurich police, court records indicate.

Altamirano remains in the Lake County jail on $750,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court March 19.