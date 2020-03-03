Feder: A new Score House opens for fun and games
Updated 3/3/2020 6:20 AM
The Score House is back. In a reprise of last year's radio reality show in the desert, Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM is renting another sprawling fun house to accommodate its crew covering Cubs and White Sox spring training in Arizona, Robert Feder writes.
"Last year was such a huge success from an over-the-air and digital content perspective we plan to take this year to the next level," said operations director Mitch Rosen, promising "more digital content (via radio.com) and some fun surprises along the way."
