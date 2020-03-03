Aurora man pleads guilty to fourth DUI, gets 5 years prison after crash into squad car

John C. Lundy was sentenced to five years in prison.

A 48-year-old man who struck a police car in Aurora while authorities were investigating a separate accident on the city's near-west side has pleaded guilty to a felony DUI charge and was sentenced to five years in prison.

John C. Lundy, of the 900 block of Indian Trail Road, in Aurora, was set for a jury trial in Kane County this week, but he pleaded guilty in late January 2020 to aggravated DUI/4th offense, records show, in exchange for prosecutors dismissing the other, less severe charges.

Lundy was arrested March 25, 2019, and originally charged with aggravated DUI/5th offense, driving while license revoked, misdemeanor DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and no insurance, according to police and Kane County court records.

Police had closed off part of Lake Street (Route 31) near Plum Street to investigate a hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old Izaiah Lopez and injured his grandfather as they crossed Lake about 7:42 p.m. An Aurora man faces charges in that crash.

About an hour later, Lundy crashed into a police squad car that was parked near the crash scene to block traffic, authorities said.

The driver, later identified as Lundy, got out of his car and ran off but was arrested a few blocks away.

No one was injured in the crash.

The original charge of aggravated DUI/5th offense carried a prison term ranging from four to 15 years with no chance of probation.

The fourth DUI felony charge carries a prison term of three to seven years. Prosecutors said even with the reduced charge, Lundy was being held accountable under the five-year prison term issued by Judge David Kliment on Friday.

Lundy can have his prison term cut in half for good behavior. He also gets credit for 11 months served at the Kane County jail while the case was pending.