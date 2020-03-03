5th Illinois coronavirus patient suspected at Chicago hospital

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, announce the state's fourth case of coronavirus during a news conference Monday in Chicago. University of Chicago Medical Center officials are performing tests on a patient they believe is the state's fifth person to be diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus strain. Illinois.gov

University of Chicago Medical Center officials are performing tests on a patient they believe is the state's fifth person to be diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus strain.

"UChicago Medicine has been preparing for this eventuality since COVID-19 became a global health concern in January," hospital officials said in a statement released Tuesday. "Senior hospital leadership and leaders from our infectious diseases and infection prevention teams, along with other expert clinicians, are working closely with local, state and federal health officials and continue to apply up to date recommended guidelines."

A spokeswoman for the hospital said a news conference would be held if the patient tests positive for the virus.

"We're following rigorous isolation and infection control protocols to ensure the safety of our staff, patients and our neighbors," the statement read.

Meanwhile, two suburban coronavirus patients remain under watch, one at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights and the other quarantined at her home. The husband and wife in their 70s were the third and fourth patients diagnosed with the disease in the state. It's unclear how they were infected.

The first and second patients were treated at a hospital in Hoffman Estates weeks ago and released back to their Chicago home after symptoms subsided. Health officials said that couple is doing well. The woman became infected after traveling to China and her husband contracted the virus from her upon her return.

Elsewhere, Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 officials notified parents and staff about two students and two staffers who were staying home of their own volition after coming into contact with a babysitter who's relative treated a coronavirus patient at a hospital.

The disease, which has had significant outbreaks in China, Iran and Italy, has been responsible for hundreds of deaths around the world. So far, U.S. health officials have only confirmed six deaths, all in Washington state, from the virus.

Like most respiratory diseases, this strain of coronavirus affects the elderly, infants and those with compromised immune systems the most. Health officials are working on a vaccine in an effort to thwart the spread of the disease.