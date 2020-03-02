Wife of suburban coronavirus patient also tests positive

The wife of the person being treated for coronavirus infection in Arlington Heights also has tested positive for the disease.

The woman in her 70s is the fourth patient with the illness, COVID-19, in Illinois, health officials reported Monday. She is quarantined at home and is following instructions from health officials, the Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health are reporting.

The patient was positive for COVID-19 in tests conducted in Illinois. The results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab, the state and county health officials said in a statement.

The woman and her spouse, a man in his 70s, are reported to be in good condition.

The man is being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. It's unknown how he contracted the disease

Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with both patients in an effort to prevent additional transmission. Public health officials will reach out to individuals who might have been exposed.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has requested that hospitals across the state implement additional testing to improve surveillance for COVID-19. Illinois was the first state to provide COVID-19 testing and Pritzker announced two more IDPH labs in central and southern Illinois will be able to test specimens this week.

Illinois' previously confirmed two cases of COVID-19, who were treated a month ago at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, both made a full recovery. One of the patients had traveled to China, where she was infected and later infected her husband.

Symptoms reported among patients have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Public health officials are encouraging the public to not alter their daily routines and remain vigilant about keeping germs from spreading, by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands with warm soap and water, and staying home when sick.

Information is available at www.dph.illinois.gov and at www.cookcountypublichealth.org.