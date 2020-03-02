2 charged with attempted murder, kidnapping of Aurora woman

Esther J. Ortiz is held on $100,000 bail on charges of aggravated kidnapping and attempted murder.

Angela J. Raices is held on $100,000 bail on charges of aggravated kidnapping and attempted murder.

Two Aurora women are held on $100,000 bail each after being accused of kidnapping a woman at knife point and beating her.

Esther J. Ortiz, 55, and Angela J. Raices, 43, both of the 900 block of Second Avenue, also each face a charge of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 25 attack in which they are accused of battering the 48-year-old victim from Aurora with their fists and a dangerous weapon, according to Kane County court records.

Ortiz and Raices also are charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping causing great bodily harm and two counts of aggravated battery, all felonies, court records show.

The most severe charges of aggravated kidnapping and attempted murder carry prison terms of six to 30 years with no chance of probation.

Aurora Police spokesman Paris Lewbel could not immediately be reached for comment on the arrests.

Liam Dixon, defense attorney for Raices, said prosecutors sought $1 million in bail against his client Saturday, but a judge decided on $100,000, which means Raices needs to post $10,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

"(Raices) has absolutely no criminal history," Dixon said.

Raices is next due in court Wednesday.

Ortiz' lawyer could not be reached for comment.

According to court records, Ortiz was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a 1985 arrest for possessing 15 grams of heroin.

Ortiz, who was free on bond on a felony case of possession of a controlled substance after a July 2019 arrest, is next due in court Thursday.