Inaugural AMITA event raises hundreds of thousands for health foundations

Melissa Pontikes, AMITA Health Foundation Board member, and Mike Boyd at the silent auction of the AMITA Health Gala. Courtesy of AMITA Health Foundations/Dave Pflederer

From left, Melanie Furlan, AMITA Health Senior Vice President & Chief Philanthropy Officer; Jim Wienold, AMITA Health Gala Co-Chairperson and President of Bear Construction (Rolling Meadows), President's Sponsor for 2020 AMITA Health Gala; Dina Morris (Naperville), AMITA Health Gala Co-Chairperson; Jeffrey Silver, M.D, AMITA Health Gala Co-Chairperson and Platinum Sponsor as part of Cardiac Surgery Associates (Downers Grove) for 2020 AMITA Health Gala; and Keith A. Parrott, President and CEO, AMITA Health are seen Saturday night. Courtesy of AMITA Health Foundations/Dave Pflederer

Supporters from across the AMITA Health network of hospitals gathered together over the weekend for the first time as one system, with the hope of raising almost $1.5 million in the process.

The gala, Leaping Forward Together, took place at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile and drew more than 800 guests. Its proceeds made it the largest philanthropic effort to date for foundations supporting AMITA Health.

"Everyone is so excited," said Dina Morris of Naperville, one of the evening's co-chairs. "We are AMITA Health; We're one big family now."

Saturday's gala was the first combined event since Presence Health and its network of Catholic hospitals joined with Adventist Midwest Health to become part of AMITA Health -- creating one of the largest health systems in the state.

Consequently, foundations from across the health system worked together to plan the event, including: Alexian Brothers Foundation, Bolingbrook Hospital Foundation, GlenOaks Hospital Foundation, Hinsdale Hospital Foundation, La Grange Memorial Hospital Foundation and Presence Health Foundation.

In all, the system includes 19 hospitals across the Northwest and Western suburbs, and in Chicago, including 15 acute care hospitals and four specialty hospitals: Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health and St. Alexius hospitals in Hoffman Estates, Alexian Brothers Physical Rehabilitation Center in Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health Holy Family Long Term Care in Des Plaines.

"The combination of all of these legacy systems have deep involvement and support," said Ken Bauwens of Riverwoods, one of the co-chairs of the AMITA Foundation, "and they're all coming together tonight. And in coming together, the energy multiplies."

Funds are earmarked to benefit programs that would not exist without philanthropy. They pointed to such wraparound support as spiritual care, navigation and reaching out into the community to address unmet needs, such as food, housing and transportation.

All of the hospitals in the system are faith-based. Together, they serve an estimated 6.6 million people across the Chicago area.

"We can do so much more in the way of innovation and compassion for those in need, especially in our marginalized communities," said Mike Benoit of Bartlett, co-chair of the AMITA Foundation.