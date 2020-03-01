Gurnee police look for juvenile in stabbing

Gurnee police say they are looking for a juvenile who was said to have attacked another youth with a knife, leaving him bleeding.

Police said they were called Saturday to a parking lot in the 6100 block of Grand Avenue, where a fight between juveniles had been reported. They were told that one of them may have a knife and that a person was stabbed.

When they arrived, officers found eight who had taken part in the fight. One of them, a 13-year-old boy, was bleeding from the head.

Officers were told that all who were involved in the fight were acquaintances. Witnesses told officers that another juvenile, who had hit the victim with a small knife, had left the scene.

Gurnee police said officers have identified the juvenile and are working to locate him.

Gurnee firefighters also arrived on the scene and provide medical support, but the victim was not taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Lake County Crime Stoppers at lakecountycrimestoppers.com or (847) 662-2222.