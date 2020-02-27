Jury deliberating Glen Ellyn murder case

A jury is deliberating today whether Juan Granados of Glen Ellyn sexually assaulted and then murdered his ex-wife in their home in 2011.

The jury received the case shortly before 1 p.m.

In his closing argument, defense attorney Neil Levine urged the jury to believe his client, who testified Tuesday that the sexual intercourse he and Nancy "Nena" Bustos had Oct. 15, 2011, was consensual. He urged them to disregard what Bustos told relatives and others about having been abused by Granados during their marriage, which ended in 2010.

"We (society) don't like to speak ill of the dead," Levine said.

But he pointed to lies Bustos told about her age;, lies about how she met her employer; and how she lied to the government when she married a man shortly after divorcing Granados as part of a scheme to get legal residency for the second husband.

"So yeah, we do have to speak ill of Nena," Levine said.

DuPage County Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Lindt pooh-poohed the alleged age lie.

"Call the media, a woman lied about her age," she said.

She said Granados had told Bustos he would kill her and flee to Mexico. She disputed Granados' contention that he became enraged and strangled Bustos because she had sent him videos of her having sex with another man, and of her boyfriend stripping.

"Even if they (the videos) do exist, so what? It doesn't make what he did OK," Lindt said.

Levine argued that if Granados had planned to kill Bustos that day and flee to Mexico, he wouldn't have discussed dinner plans with his brothers, and would have kept the $850 in cash he used to try to pay rent.

Granados has admitted to killing Bustos, including in a letter he sent to her parents 10 days after the death.

On Thursday, DuPage County Judge Brian Telander denied the defense's request to let the jury consider convicting Granados of lesser charges of second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter.