At least one person hurt in crash near St. Charles Township

One person has been airlifted from the scene of a crash near St. Charles, officials said.

The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. near the intersection of Fox River Drive and Weber Drive, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.

The roads near the scene will be closed "for some time" while the sheriff's office investigates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.