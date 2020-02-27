At least one person hurt in crash near St. Charles Township
Updated 2/27/2020 5:30 PM
One person has been airlifted from the scene of a crash near St. Charles, officials said.
The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. near the intersection of Fox River Drive and Weber Drive, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.
The roads near the scene will be closed "for some time" while the sheriff's office investigates.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
